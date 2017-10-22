FANS young and old enjoyed Military Day at the Kassam Stadium as Oxford United signed a historic covenant to support the armed forces.

The Armed Forces Covenant - a series of commitments to service personnel and veterans - has been signed by a number of clubs, including Stoke City, QPR, Rangers and Liverpool.

At half time against Rotherham on Saturday, Oxford United joined the growing list of clubs pledging support for its forces community.

The club will offer discounted tickets to troops and support the employment of service spouses and partners and link with local cadet units in the community and in schools.

It was signed by Brigadier Matt Bazeley, a U's fan and friend of owner Darryl Eales.

Brigadier Bazeley said: "There's a massive military community in Oxfordshire and the covenant means the club will look favourably on service personnel.

"For example a lot of military wives and partners can't get jobs because employers want someone who will work for more than two years before having to move.

"The club will support the employment of spouses, it might be as a coach, a physio, or working at the stadium."

It was very much a family affair at the Kassam as military vehicles, including a 50-year-old Gazelle helicopter, attracted fans of all ages.

United fan Ray Haywood, from Abingdon, enjoyed the pre-match entertainment with his grandsons Harry, 7, and George Thynne, 2.

The 60-year-old said: "There's a fantastic community feel about the club it's great to see this sort of thing before the games.

"My son was in the Royal Marines so for me this close link with the military and the club is great.

As part of a recruitment drive, the Household Cavalry, the RAF, the Grenadier Guards and the cadets were all outside the ground before kick off as well as the Chelsea Pensioners dressed in their traditional red coats.

Season ticket holder John Pritchard said his children, Charlie, 10, and Isabel, 6, loved the helicopter and even got sit inside.

He said: "It's great there's other things to do before the game - it's always good for families here."

Inside the stadium the theme continued with the Waterloo Band and Bugles of the Rifles serenading the home crowd with renditions of Yellow Submarine and Sweet Caroline.

Event organiser Corporal Paul Ingham said: "It was a great day - it's grown and grown each year and the fans seem to really enjoy it.

To find out more go to the Oxford Army Careers Facebook page.