High winds have hit the county this afternoon and the Met Office warned it could be set to get worse.

Storm Brian has hit the UK with much of Wales and some of South England battered by winds.

Oxfordshire has felt the force of the elements as well this afternoon and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the area.

The warning is set to remain in place until midnight.

It warned of delays to transport, short term loss of power and damage to trees.

The latter has already occurred in part of the county with a tree falling down along the canal near Grandpont.