TWO men have been arrested after a car window was smashed in Oxford.

A road rage incident took place between 12.30am and 1am on October 8 in Iffley Road, near the junction with Cornwallis Road.

During the row a window of a Peugeot car was smashed. No one was injured.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote reference number 43170298176 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.