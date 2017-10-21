CADET cops were welcomed into the policing family following a 10-week training programme.

Chief police officers serving in South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse districts marked the graduation of several young cadets at a ceremony on Thursday.

A total of seven new cadets and their families were welcomed by Superintendent Rory Freeman, South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse LPA Commander.

The ceremony marked the end of the cadet's first 10-week training programme, which has seen them learning drill, first aid and basic policing skills.

Now attested, the cadets will continue to build on their policing knowledge and taking part in community events, including crime reduction initiatives and intelligence gathering.

Acting Chief Inspector Adrian Hall, based at Abingdon police station, said: "The attestation of the cadets was a huge success.

"The cadets have worked very hard over the summer and their families should be very proud.

"The cadets are a hugely valuable part of our organisation.

"They have shown willing to work exceptionally hard and have been a huge asset to our team."

Ch Insp Hall said the cadets had helped officers at events and serious incidents including the Thame Emergency Services Day, Radley Charity Walk, Blenheim Palace Countryfile Live and Abingdon Air Show, where a plane crashed.

He added: "I would like to thank all the families and the leaders for their support and we are hopeful the cadets will enjoy the opportunity to become involved in the communities and work closely with the police."

The scheme aims to give young people aged between of 13 and 18 an opportunity to develop skills through a structured programme, and to enhance the relationship between the public and police.

It welcomes people from all parts of society and the force has cadet units in each policing area across Thames Valley, including Oxford, Cherwell and West Oxfordshire, based in Banbury, Bicester and Witney, and South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse, based in Abingdon.