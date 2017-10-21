TWO men charged have been charged after a robbery in Oxford yesterday.

Andrew Leighton, aged 30, of Frilsham Road, Reading, and Craig Parker, aged 33, of Teviot Road, Reading, have been charged with one count of robbery.

Parker has also been charged with one count of possessing an offensive weapon.

The charges are in connection with a robbery in Osney Lane at about 9.30am yesterday.

Cash was stolen from a security office after staff were threatened with a knife at the UPark car park.



Leighton and Parker were set to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court.



