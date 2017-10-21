SUGAR levels are rising in Headington as a new shop specialising in luxurious desserts gears up for its grand opening.

Heavenly Desserts in London Road will specialise in sweet treats such as cookie dough with Nutella, Ferrero Rocher waffle or a French crepe with raspberries.

With the new restaurant opening until midnight most nights, owner Sheraz Rafique says that he sees it as filling a gap in the area, providing a place for people to meet up that doesn't involve going to the pub.

Mr Rafique said he has wanted to open a Heavenly Desserts in Oxford since coming across one in Leicester two years ago.

The company opened its first store in Birmingham in 2008 and the Oxford branch is its furthest south to date.

Mr Rafique is also keen for the company to play a role in the community to repay the welcome they have received from businesses and council leaders in Headington.

The new shop is now open from 10am until 10pm ahead of its grand opening on Friday, November 3 at which point it will revert to its full opening hours of 10am to midnight.