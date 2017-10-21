MORALE is rising at a previously struggling Oxford school after a restructure and overhaul of staffing.

John Henry Newman Academy in Littlemore has battled back after being rated 'requires improvement' in June - Ofsted's second-lowest standard.

A follow-up report released by the education regulator on Thursday said the primary school, which has 360 pupils on its roll, had successfully endured a 'period of significant staffing turbulence and considerable change in leadership'.

It revealed that since summer 2016, 31 staff members have left the school and been replaced.

Ofsted inspector Matthew Newberry praised the school's executive head Niall McWilliams, who is also headteacher at neighbouring The Oxford Academy.

He wrote: "Together, you and the headteacher [Katie Screaton] have wasted no time in restructuring.

"Staff morale has greatly improved. Despite the previously high staff turnover and a large number of leaders being new to their roles, the school is now improving.

"After the delay caused by the challenging circumstances of last year, school leaders, governors and trustees are aware of the urgent need to work in continued partnership."

Mr Newberry explained that Oxford Diocesan Schools Trust, which runs John Henry Newman Academy in Grange Road, sought Mr McWilliams' leadership 'to bring about much-needed stability and security to the school'.

Referring to previously sub-standard provision for pupils with special educational needs, Ofsted said: "Leaders have acted promptly to introduce a raft of new support systems and resources.

"The new special educational needs coordinator is driven to rectify this weakness."

The school was in special measures for two years before earning a 'good' rating in 2012, but dipped back down to 'requires improvement' in 2014, where it has stayed since.

Katie Screaton, who was seconded from The Oxford Academy, became headteacher in the spring and said she felt 'incredibly positive' about the future.

She said: "We are delighted with the progress we are making.

"We are lucky we have a full quota of staff who are very focused with their priorities and really keen to give children the best possible education. It's a very happy, calm place."

Ofsted noted the primary school still urgently needed to improve attendance, stating it had been 'significantly below the national average' in recent years.

Ms Screaton said just last week the school hit its attendance target of 96 per cent, adding: "It's been a concerted effort and attendance will improve more as the school gets stronger and stronger."

Listing areas to focus improvements on, the report added: "This plan is not yet a sharp enough tool for driving the rapid improvements that are needed.

"Subject leaders need crystal-clear priorities shared in a highly focused improvement plan."

Ofsted is likely to carry out at least one more monitoring inspection before rating the school again.