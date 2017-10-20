THE family of a man found dead in a Banbury house have paid tribute to the 'ultimate loveable rogue'.

Adrian Fannon, 39, was found dead in a property in Newland Road, Banbury, on October 1.

Police launched a double murder investigation after he and 25-year-old Mark Pawley, both from Banbury, were found with multiple stab wounds.

This evening his family released a statement saying he had a 'heart of gold'.

They said: "Our Adrian was the ultimate loveable rogue who took a couple of wrong turns along the way.

"He had a heart of gold and would help anyone he could.

"He was an affectionate son, brother and uncle. His nephews and nieces meant the world to him, he was so proud of them and he made them laugh, they adored him.

"As siblings there will now always be one sixth of us missing.

"He was loved dearly by the whole family and his passing has left a big hole in all our hearts."

Raymond Morgan, 52, of Newland Road in Banbury has been charged with two counts of murder in relation to the two deaths.

He is expected to stand trial on March 5 next year.