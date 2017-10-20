POLICE have released an e-fit image after a man exposed himself to a teenage girl in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police said the incident took place at about 5.30pm on Friday, October 6 in East Oxford, but released an e-fit image of a man on this evening.

Officers said the man followed a 17-year-old girl and exposed himself in Hurst Street before he ran off in the director of James Street.

The man pictured in the image is Asian, 5ft 6ins tall and is understood to be about 45 years old with black greying hair.

He is believed to be clean shaven, overweight and was wearing a grey suit jacket with a green jumper.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Marc Robinson, from the Investigation Hub, said: "This was a very distressing incident for the victim.

"If you recognise the man in the E-Fit image or have any information that could help our investigation, please contact our non-emergency telephone number, 101, quoting reference 43170297051.

"Alternatively if you have information but wish to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court."