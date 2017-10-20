TANKS, helicopters and a guard of honour will greet Oxford United fans ahead of today’s game with Rotherham.

Military Day returns to the Kassam Stadium with the Waterloo Band, the Chelsea Pensioners and even a flypast to keep fans entertained before kick off.

The army’s recruitment team will also be encouraging people to consider a career in the armed forces and on hand to chat to those interested.

Corporal Paul Ingham, of the Corps of Royal Engineers, said: “We want to show our support for the club and it’s also about our recruitment campaign so we want as many people as possible to approach us throughout the day.”

Events at the Kassam Stadium are expected to get under way from 1pm and there will also be a half-time display.