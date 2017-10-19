A STUNNING 50th anniversary fireworks display will light up the skies above South Park in Oxford.

Organisers at Oxford Round Table will mark the occasion's half-century with a bumper display on at the green space off Headington Hill on Saturday, November 4.

As well as a special display to mark the anniversary there will a 50-metre tall bonfire.

Launched in 1967, Oxford Fireworks is organised by Oxford Round Table, with profits from the event going to local charities.

To date Oxford Fireworks has raised over £1m for charitable causes.

Matthew Balaam and Chris Langston are the team leaders for the fireworks event, which in recent years has attracted about 20,000 spectators.

Mr Balaam, a partner at Oxford Architects LLP, who lives in South Hinksey, said: "This year’s Oxford Fireworks display in South Park will be a very special celebration of 50 years of fun and safe fireworks in the community.

"We are very proud that since the very first display back in 1967 we have been able to give over £1m to help local charities."

One of the charities that Oxford Fireworks has helped is Charlbury-based SpecialEffect, winner of The Oxford Times charity and community category at this year's Oxfordshire Business Awards.

Staff at SpecialEffect use technology to help those with severe physical and learning difficulties play video games.

SpecialEffect fundraiser Nick Streeter said: "Donations such as the Oxford Round Table’s help us to continue to support many severely disabled people and bring some very real benefits to their everyday life, not least an element of freedom and control - not to mention fun - in their otherwise completely dependent lives.

"This can have the most profound and positive impact on their mental wellbeing and overall quality of life. "The Oxford Round Table has played an important part in us being able to do this and we are extremely grateful."

Oxford Round Table has also helped Oxford Food Bank to buy a van to collect and distribute surplus food supplies.

The Food Bank’s facilities coordinator David Kay said he was delighted with the new van.

He added: "We are truly grateful for this donation as it allows us to retire our oldest van and replace it with something bigger and more reliable, enabling us to collect and deliver even more food to local charities that need it."

The fireworks display is being provided by Kimbolton Fireworks, which has been responsible for the pyrotechnics in this amazing display in Oxford every year since it started 50 years ago.

Kimbolton Fireworks is world renowned, being responsible for the stunning fireworks in the opening and closing ceremony at the London Olympic Games in 2012.

As it is the 50th anniversary organisers are expecting record crowds and the public are being advised to buy their tickets in advance.

Mr Langston said: “People can save money by buying their tickets online in advance which also gets them fast access on the night though our e-gates.

"We are also offering family tickets and our very popular super family ticket, which gives holders access to a tented enclosure with inclusive food and drink as well as a great view of the fireworks and bonfire."

Oxford Round Table has also linked up with Oxford Bus Company to offer a combined park-and-ride fireworks ticket with shuttles running every 10 minutes between Thornhill and Seacourt park-and-rides and Oxford Brookes University.

Mr Balaam added: "We have tried to make this event easy to get to and to remove the headache of parking with the shuttle bus service.

"The gates open at 4.30pm and we would recommend that people arrive early in order to enjoy the entertainment and activities on offer."

The fireworks display will start at 6.45pm followed by the lighting of the bonfire and entertainment and live music will continue afterwards, with a fun fair expected to run until 10pm.

Online tickets are available from oxfordfireworks.co.uk and prices start from £7 for one person or £16 for a family of two adults and two children, or £45 for a super family ticket including a drink, food and reserved viewing in the super family tent. Under fives get in free.

For more information visit oxfordfireworks.co.uk