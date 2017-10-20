STORM Brian is expected to cause a surge in people calling 999 as it batters Oxfordshire tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from 4am tomorrow and have warned of strong winds.

The forecaster said people should expect transport disruption, delays on roads and on railways.

Some short-term power loss is possible as well as damage to trees, the Met Office added.

Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected within the area and the warning is in place until midnight tomorrow.

Thames Valley Police said the adverse weather will lead to a 'significant increase' in calls.

The force added: "We anticipate the weather could result in damage to buildings as well as some disruption to road networks.

"We are therefore reminding the public to only to call 999 in an emergency so those in need can be responded to quickly.

"An emergency is classed to be an immediate threat to life or property.

"In a non-emergency situation please call 101 so we can ensure we respond appropriately."

Scottish and Southern Electricity have sent emails out to customers in the county warning of potential power cuts.

They said: "In the spirit of community resilience, we want to make you aware of the potential strong winds, heavy rain and lightning which have been forecast to sweep across central southern England over the next few days.

"Wind gusts are expected to strengthen for the second weather front, with forecasts suggesting gusts of up to 60mph for coastal communities and up to 55mph inland.

"These wind speeds, accompanied by heavy rain and risk of lightning, are expected to result in a number of faults across our network.

"With this forecast in mind, we are doing everything we can to ensure that the correct number of resources are in place to deal with any issues that may affect our network."

SSE said they are increasing the number of staff on standby in anticipation of potential damage to power lines, including moving engineers south from SSEN’s north of Scotland network.