ARTISTIC children have been working away at lanterns which will be used in one of the most anticipated dates of the year in Oxford.

The Oxford Christmas Light Festival will take place over three days, from Friday, November 17 until Sunday, November 19.

Hundreds of lanterns have already been created by school pupils, who will take to Oxford streets with them as part of a unique procession.

Artist Paul Batten, who has helped children make the lanterns, said: "We're making them now and we have been making them for weeks. We're making small lanterns with the primary school kids and we are making bigger lanterns with the older ones.

"It was good last year and hopefully it should be good this year."

As part of the festival, other light and sound installations will be put up in the Westgate Centre and Oxford Castle Quarter. Performance stages will be put up in Broad Street and Gloucester Green.