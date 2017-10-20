A BURGLAR smashed into a Faringdon supermarket and stole spirits worth £1,000.

John Young, of no fixed abode, admitted shattering the window of the Budgens branch in Marlborough Street with an unidentified accomplice.

The pair clambered inside at about 5am on February 12 and stole the stash of alcohol.

Young, 37, was sentenced at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Thursday last week, to one year and four months in prison.

He was also ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge.

Police released a statement today in which investigating officer PC Robert Maris said: "Whilst Faringdon remains a very safe place to live, work and visit, burglary offences understandably have a large impact on the community.



"To secure such a conviction demonstrates that we will work tirelessly to protect our residents to prevent and solve crime when it occurs."