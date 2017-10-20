POLICE want to speak to this man in connection with an assault on a woman in a supermarket.

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV after the 57-year-old woman was assaulted by a man in Morrisons supermarket in Swan Close Road, Banbury.

The woman suffered facial injuries during the attack on Monday, October 9 at about 12.20pm.

She was taken to the Horton General Hospital and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, PC Pete Butt-Gow based at Banbury police station, said: "I would like to speak to this man as I believe he may have vital information which could assist us with our investigation.

"If you witnessed this incident or recognise the man in these images please contact me via the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101."

