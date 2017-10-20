A MAN was stabbed in Oxford yesterday evening.

The 46-year-old was attacked in Southfield Park Estate in East Oxford.

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

His wounds are not thought to be life threatening, according to Thames Valley Police.

Force spokesman Jack Abell said it was called at about 7.45pm.

He said: "Officers attended the scene along with the ambulance where a 46-year-old man had sustained stab wounds.

"No arrests have yet been made, and anyone with any information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101."