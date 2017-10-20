OXFORD MAGISTRATES

Holly Diane Pennington, 30, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing a pedal cycle to the value of £130 in Oxford on August 2 2017. Fined £30. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Adam John Seeney, 29, of Brasenose Drive, Kidlington, admitting on July 31 2017, without reasonable excuse, used a computer which did not have risk management installed to access the internet that he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Oxford Crown Court on June 12 2017. Suspended sentence imposed by Oxford Crown Court. Sentenced to prison for 24 months suspended for 24 months. Fined £50. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30. Rehabilitation activity requirement ordered for three days.

Delroy Johns, 42, Owens Way, Cowley, Oxford, admitted using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance in Owens Way, Cowley, Oxford on July 30 2017. Also admitted failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Oxford Magistrates' Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on July 30 2017 at Abingdon Police Station. Also admitted driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising you to drive a motor vehicle of that class. Fined £350. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

James Patrick Lennon, 43, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing a bag and a contents, to the value of £735 at Oxford Brookes University Sports Hall, Cheney Lane, Oxford on July 20 2017. Also admitted committing fraud in that he dishonestly made of false representation by using a bank card which was not his own on June 24 2017 in Iffley Road, Oxford. Lennon also admitted stealing a pedal cycle to the value of unknown at Magdalen College School in Cowley Place on June 12 2017, stealing goods to the value of £76.30 belonging to Marks and Spencer in Queen Street, Oxford on August 16 2017 and going equpped for theft with bolt cutters in Cowley Road, Oxford on August 29 2017. Sentenced to prison for 10 weeks. Ordered to pay compensation of £1,085. Bolt cutters to be forfeited and destroyed.

Shakir Mumtaz, 22, of Marston Road, Marston, Oxford, was convicted of using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance in Cowley Road, Oxford on February 1 2017. Also convicted of driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence in Cowley Road, Oxford on February 1 2017. Fined £880. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Ilir Turku, 22, of High Street, Witney, was convicted of using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance in The Leys, Witney, on February 22 2017. Fined £660. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Reece Mcihael Kenneth Weston, 25, of Luther Street, Oxford, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely St Aldates, Oxford on September 1 2017. Fined £50. To pay a victim surcharge to fund victim surcharge of £30.

BANBURY MAGISTRATES

PREDA DRAGOS, 26, of Berrymoor Road, Banbury, admitted speeding at Bloxham on April 24. He was fined £100 and must pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85 and his driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

RANA BASHIR, 37, of Newman Road, Oxford admitted failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver between January 9 and February 6 at Banbury. He was fined £369 and must pay a victim surcharge of £36 and court costs of £85. Driving licence was also endorsed by six penalty points.

SCOTT ALEXANDER, 32, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing £18 worth of goods from Poundland, Banbury, and £18 of goods from Wilkinson’s, Banbury, as well as assaulting a man and a woman on August 30. Jailed for a total of 20 weeks for the offences and must pay £100 compensation to each of the victims.

MICHAEL BRIGGS, 34, of Wedgwood Road, Bicester admitted stealing meat valued at £143.24 from Marks and Spencer’s, Bicester on June 21 as well as failing to surrender to custody on September 6. He was also in breach of a conditional discharge and a suspended sentence. He was given a 16-week jail term suspended for 12 months and is also subject to a community order to include a drug rehabilitation activity requirement. He must also pay compensation of £71.67 and a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £75.

MICHELLE BRIGGS, 34, of Wedgwood Road, Bicester admitted stealing meat valued at £143.24 and £35.90 from Marks and Spencer’s, Bicester on June 21 and May 20, as well as stealing goods valued at £97.50 from Wilkinson’s, Banbury on April 27 and washing products from the Co Op, Bicester valued at £51.50 on April 26. Also admitted failing to surrender to custody and breaching a suspended sentence and a conditional discharge. Jailed for a total of 28 weeks, suspended for 12 months and must pay compensation of £71.67, £35.90, £51.50, and £97.50, a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £75.

SIMON GODDARD, 41, of Stow Avenue, Witney, admitted two counts of breaching a sexual offences order by accessing the internet via a mobile phone. Given conditional discharge for 18 months and must pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

JAMES HALLS, 19, of Milton-under-Wychwood, Oxfordshire, admitted stealing £320 from a woman as an employee at Chipping Norton on July 2, and breaching a previously imposed conditional discharge. He was made subject to a community order to include a total of 220 hours of unpaid work and must pay compensation of £320, a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.