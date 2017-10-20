SIX decades have flown by for one Didcot couple as they celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

Didcot couple Marion and Stan Eldon MBE marked being married for 60 years with 60 family guests at the Steventon House Hotel on Sunday October 15.

The couple have lived in Didcot for the past 20 years and ran a sports goods company in Windsor and Reading before becoming involved in organising sporting events including Oxford half marathons in the 1980’s.

They were married on October, 12, 1957 when Marion was 19 years old and Stan was 21 and a serving Police Officer.

The couple received a card from the Queen which was displayed at the lunch.