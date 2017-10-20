CITIZEN science research projects across the Thames Valley have a new online hub.

The Freshwater Links site aims to bring together multiple environment projects being carried out with volunteer help.

The aim is to help different groups share their techniques and discoveries with each other, charities and government.

The site has been created by Oxford environmental charity Earthwatch, which has helped co-ordinate the regular Thames Waterblitz, where 'citizen scientist' volunteers are asked to survey ponds, streams, lakes and rivers in their part of the Thames Valley.

In a statement the charity said: "Visitors will be able to discover information, join in, and encourage ideas that will help to improve the quality of their local aquatic environments.

"Freshwater Links aims to empower the community by nurturing citizen scientist interest, encouraging and supporting open data and improving local understanding of freshwater/ water management."

See freshwaterlinks.org