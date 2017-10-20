THEY'RE racy, they're saucy, and they're celebrating 40 years of singing opera.

This week, the veteran virtuosos of Kidlington Amateur Operatic Society have been staging their 40th anniversary production – and it's a zinger.

The sizzling show – Offenbach's La belle Hélène – tells the story of a man who is promised another man's wife as a gift.

This wife also just happens to be the most beautiful person in the world – La belle Hélène.

The only problem is that Helen's husband (not unnaturally) has no enthusiasm for the plan.

The society opened their show at Gosford Hill School, Kidlington, to rave reviews on Wednesday night, and the last night at the opera is – tonight.

Tickets for La belle Hélène are being sold at ticketsource.co.uk/event/201557 or by calling 01865 375613.

Kidlington Amateur Operatic formed in 1977 under the baton of musical director Paul Ingram.

The group rehearse ever Monday evening at Gosford Hill School and stages lavish productions with a full orchestra.

Find out more about the group's history and upcoming shows at kaos.news