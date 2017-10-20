IT looks like a scene from Lord of the Flies.

Rather than go to school on Thursday, these teenagers spent the day hacking the limbs off trees then building a skeletal wall from their remains.

Actually, the work was an essential part of the conservation at Oxford's Heyford Meadow nature reserve.

The Year 9 students from Icknield Community College in Watlington were taken on the green day out by their geography teacher Daniel Moden.

Mr Moden's love of the great outdoors was featured in the paper earlier this year when he completed a year-long, 12,000-mile bike ride across North and South America.

Back home in South Oxford he was inspired by his walks through Heyford Meadow and decided to give his students a day out to lend a hand.

On Thursday, the teenagers helped coppice willow trees and used the branches to build a 'dead hedge' around a pond.

This wall of wood will provide some extra shelter to the kingfishers, frogs, toads and newts which live in the scrape.

The meadow is owned by Oxford Preservation Trust, and land officer Rachel Sanderson – who joined the fun – said the teenagers had done a fantastic job.

She said: "The kids were really enthusiastic and full of energy.

"They really thrived doing something different for the day and we are really pleased they had such fun.

"They all said they'd love to come back, and we'd love to have them – or anyone else who would like to lend a hand."