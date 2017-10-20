STAFF at an Oxford car park have this morning fought off a motorbike robber armed with 'an eight-inch knife'.

The helmeted biker rode into the car park on Osney Lane at 9.30am then strode into the kiosk by the entrance brandishing the weapon.

Eye witnesses said one of the three staff on duty fought with the man before he grabbed cash and fled on his bike.

Police have now said they have arrested two men in Berkshire in connection with the robbery.

Two officers arrived at the scene minutes after the attack this morning and closed the car park down, with vehicles are being turned away at the entrance.

NPAS Benson confirmed this afternoon their helicopter had been deployed to trace the suspects.

A construction worker on a nearby site told the Oxford Mail he saw some of the robbery and called the police.

The man, who asked not to be named, said: "A guy on a motorbike tried to rob the kiosk - he attacked them with a knife.

"Someone said it was at least eight inches.

"I was on the opposite side of the road, I heard the motobrike revving and I saw one of the guys from the car park chasing him.

"He was shouting 'We've been robbed! We've been robbed! so I called police."

He added: "The distinctive thing was the bike had a 125cc engine."

The three car park staff, still looking shaken by the ordeal, were giving interviews to police and declined to speak to the Oxford Mail in detail about what happened.

Police released a statement at 11.43am saying: "Two men were arrested today in Burghfield, Berkshire, on suspicion of robbery and are currently in police custody.

"The arrests are in connection with a robbery in Osney Lane, Oxford, in which a quantity of cash was stolen from a security office after threats were made with a knife. No one was injured during the incident."