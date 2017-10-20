Thirteen Oxford University colleges failed to make a single offer to black A-level applicants over a six-year period, new figures have revealed.

Between 2010 and 2015 only three of Oxford's 32 colleges made an offer to a black A-level applicant every year.

And nearly one in three Oxford colleges failed to admit a single black British A-level student in 2015.

Labour MP David Lammy, the former higher education minister, accused the university of "social apartheid" after obtaining the figures through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

Mr Lammy is calling for reforms to the Oxbridge admissions process in light of the findings.

The data also shows that 48% of Oxford offers went to applicants from London and the South East, compared to 15% from the North, 11% from the Midlands and 3% from Wales.

Mr Lammy said: "Overall, the picture painted by this data is of two institutions that overwhelmingly draw their students from a privileged minority in the South of England and are complacent at best about taking steps to widen participation and access."

Speaking to the Guardian, a spokesman for Oxford said fixing the issue would be "a long journey that requires huge, joined-up effort across society - including from leading universities like Oxford - to address serious inequalities".

The university told the newspaper that students from black and minority ethnic backgrounds made up 15.9% of its 2016 UK undergraduate intake, up from 14.5% the year before.

"We're also working with organisations such as Target Oxbridge and the newly formed Oxford black alumni network to show talented young black people that they can fit in and thrive at a university like Oxford. All of this shows real progress and is something we want to improve on further," the spokesman said.