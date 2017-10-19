THERE was dancing, singing and cocktails a plenty at a care home when TV personality Christopher Biggins dropped in to entertain residents

The star visited Abingdon's Bridge House on Wednesday to present the home with a cheque for £1,000 after it won a competition to find creative ways to enhance the lives of its elderly residents.

Bridge House has introduced themed days devoted to everything from food and fitness to music and games, and, during his visit, the actor joined residents in activities, including cocktail making and a pamper session.

He also danced with 82-year-old resident Joan Brice and took part in a sing a-long with the Bridge House resident choir, performing their theme tune, Elvis Presley's Can’t Help Falling in Love.

Themed activity days at the home include Wish Wednesday, in which team members seek to make residents' wishes come true. During the afternoon the celebrity witnessed the team grant 86-year-old Pam Thompson's wish to dance with Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke.

The team had contacted the dancing star who sent a video message to Pam promising her a dance when his Strictly commitments were over.

Mr Biggins said: “I was overwhelmed by the dedication of the whole team at Bridge House. These themed experiences are truly inspirational and I am delighted to have been able to be involved with some of them – particularly my lovely dance with Joan.

"It was such a fun afternoon and not something you would expect from a care home. The vibe in their bistro was electric!”

The actor and presenter has a very personal interest in care as his 92-year-old mother is living with dementia. In 2016 he hosted the Great British Care Awards.

June Maharaj, home manager said: “We are thrilled to have won £1,000 and plan to invest it in some exciting new equipment so we can further enhance our themed ideas for the enjoyment of all residents.

"This will include a virtual reality headset, a jukebox and further additions to our mobile sensory equipment."