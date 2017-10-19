AN OXFORD councillor screamed 'stop thief' before chasing off a pair of alleged burglars on her pedal bike, a court has heard.

Nathan Bourton, of no fixed abode, denies the single count of burglary at an address at Cranham Street, Jericho, Oxford.

Oxford Crown Court heard as the 35-year old's trial began on Wednesday how city and county councillor for the area Susanna Pressel had chanced upon the incident while out on her bike on the night of April 23 this year.

In a witness statement given to officers and read out at court, she said that she was first alerted that something was amiss when she saw 'a large group of people' standing outside a property which had been allegedly burgled by two men.

The group, the court heard, were neighbours of the property who had become suspicious after a CCTV camera at a nearby house had spotted two men loitering around a parked car.

On investigation the neighbours discovered that the men were still inside the property and the police were then called.

Ms Pressel, meanwhile, was out on her bike in the area and chanced upon the unfolding commotion.

She said in her statement: "The first man came out of the front door in a manner I describe as sauntering. He had a very large TV in one hand and a rucksack in another.

"A few seconds later another man exited the house on a bright green mountain bike.

"I was surprised to see him cycling out of a house on his bike."

She told officers that he was carrying small hold-alls but could not see the contents, and it was then she guessed that a burglary had taken place.

The councillor then took it upon herself to chase down the alleged burglars on her bicycle.

She said: "I remember shouting at them 'stop thief, put that stuff down, it doesn't belong to you'.

"I shouted at the top of my voice 'stop thief' and they started to run.

"I heard the first man say to the second man 'wait for me' and his friend ignored this and continued to cycle away.

"I then got on my pedal cycle and gave chase. I lost sight of them and I continued to cycle after them to Mount Place."

It was then she saw the first man being arrested by police officers who had already been called by neighbours.

The jury of seven women and five men were also told at the trial how the first male who was arrested by police after fleeing on foot - Luke Newell, had already admitted his role in the burglary.

The second man - Bourton, maintains that he played no role in the burglary and that CCTV footage filmed by a neighbour appearing to show the two men near the burgled home, does not accurately identify him.

During the break-in in which a rear patio door is alleged to have been smashed the men are alleged to have taken items including a Samsung 3D Smart TV, an unopened bottle of Jonny Walker and Sake, a DAB radio, a laptop and charger, an I-Phone charger, a rucksack, and a bike.

The trial continues.