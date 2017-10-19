ROCK legend Chrissie Hynde brought a packed New Theatre audience to its feet when she returned to the city with her band The Pretenders.

The Ohio-born singer-songwriter delighted fans at the sold-out George Street venue on Wednesday with a set packed with hits from a career spanning almost 40 years.

The star, who sparkled in a colourful sequined jacket, came back for two encores, closing with hit Brass in Pocket. Other tunes included Stop Your Sobbing, Back on the Chain Gang, Talk of the Town, the Ray Davies-penned love song I Go to Sleep, and songs from latest album Alone.

Talking of her love for The Beatles, the 66 year-old remarked that most of the audience shared her age, and joked she was finding it hard work, but laughed: “I don’t care because I look great!”