A PENSIONS row could push Oxford University staff to strike.

University and College Union (UCU) announced the overwhelming result of a ballot today, in which 87 per cent of members who responded supported industrial action.

The pensions dispute largely involves the UK's older universities, including Oxford, though the UCU did not release results for each individual institution.

About 40,000 staff members across 69 institutions were consulted, including lecturers and assistants.

The campaign rallies against planned changes to a pension scheme called the Universities Superannuation Scheme, which could leave retirement pots looking less healthy.

UCU said any industrial action would lead to disruption for thousands of students .

UCU general secretary Sally Hunt said: "This result sends a clear message that UCU members are prepared to take sustained industrial action in order to protect their pensions.

"USS members work at some of the most celebrated universities in the UK and yet their pension benefits are the worst in the sector.

"Further cuts in benefits will only make this situation worse.

"We hope this ballot result finally concentrates the employers' minds."

Negotiations with Universities UK, the representative body for universities, continue.