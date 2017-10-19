AN INQUEST has opened into the death of a man who died after a horror crash on the A34.

Oxford Coroner’s Court heard today that Ian Messinger died in hospital after a van he was travelling in crashed on the A34 near Abingdon on October 12.

Mr Messinger, of Pine Ridge, Northamptonshire was 46, although Thames Valley Police had previously said Mr Messinger was 33.

The delivery driver, who was married, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital after the crash and was pronounced dead by doctors at 9.20am on October 13.

He was identified by members of his family.

The man driving the van at the time of the incident, 64-year-old Barry Smith, suffered serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

The crash between a lorry and a van closed the carriageway both ways between Milton and Marcham. for several hours

Lorry driver Plamen Atanasov, 48, from Violet Road in Southampton, has been charged with one count of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. No date has yet been set for Mr Messinger's inquest.