CURIOUSER and curiouser!

If looking at these pictures makes you feel like you've gone down the rabbit hole into an alternative Oxford – good!

For this week's camera club challenge we asked our members to take pictures of familiar bits of Oxfordshire from an unfamiliar angle, to test how well our readers know their county.

So, in true Alice in Wonderland spirit, this week's camera club spread is a riddle - or rather, two pages full of little riddles.

Ready?

1. Anthony Morris challenges you to name the location of this stained glass window in Oxford: if it helps, he says: "Notice what looks like a pink toilet and red privacy curtain in top right-hand corner."

2. Becca Collacott says: "Oxfordshire from a different angle... Can you guess where this famous landmark is?"

3. No prizes for naming the landmark in this picture, but can you work out where Bryan Robertson was standing when he took it?

4. Ok, this one really is a challenge. Charlotte Brooks explained she was messing around with a new 'Kaleidoscope' app on her phone, but has assured us the photo was taken in a 'very well-known Oxfordshire location'.

5. Oxford is the City of Dreaming Spires, but can you pinpoint the one in this photo by Dawn Tivnan?

6. Duncan Becker has been at the pub this week, and he's also possibly been taking photos upside-down...

7. Fans of a certain film franchise should have no trouble locating the very special tree in this photograph by Emma Rowlands.

8. You will probably recognise Oxfordshire's most famous power station but can you tell us where Ian Marriott took the picture from?

9. A bit of blue-sky thinking might be required to work out which icon Ian White was looking at here.

10. Jay Bourton assures us that this is 'a very famous meadow' in Oxford, photographed in spring if that helps...

11. Jim Jutton suggested calling this photo "Somewhere over the Thames"

12. Oxfordshire isn't short of ruins, but can you name these ones photographed by Julian Philp? If you want a clue, they're way our west.

13. Oxford students are known for their japes, but can you name the college where Kathryn Johnson seems to have caught one doing a hand-stand on the roof?

14. More university hijinx in this shot by Lesley Adams, but possibly not the university you would first think of.

15. A Middle-Eastern-themed mystery in this second photo from Lesley Adams.

16. Oxford has a lot of bridges but do you know which one Louise Jones is standing on here?

17. Oxford also has a lot of museums – can you work out which one Peter Silver was visiting when he took this photo?

18. The 'hurricane sun' over Oxfordshire on Monday made the whole county look weird and different, so can you work out which village Ritesh Vyas was visiting here?

That's all we've got time for today, but because we've had so many entries this week we've decided we're going to run another quiz next week as well!

There are no prizes for guessing them right, but we will reveal all the answers in next week's camera club spread.

And, as always, our picture editor will be announcing his weekly winner in tomorrow's Oxford Mail.

WIN £25 Join our Camera Club – which now has 283 members – by visiting facebook.com and searching for Oxford Mail Camera Club, which is sponsored by Jessops.

You could win a £25 cash prize for the best picture of the week. See tomorrow’s Oxford Mail for this week’s winner.