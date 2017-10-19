A CELEBRITY chef caused a stir during an ‘inspirational’ demonstration at a school.

Didcot Girls' School welcomed television chef Ching-He Huang for a masterclass in Chinese cooking.

She talked to students on the school’s new food preparation and nutrition GCSE course, who got to taste her pineapple chicken dish.

Food teacher Mrs Jones, who organised the visit earlier this month, said: ‘Our students really enjoyed having Ching join their class and said she had inspired them to try new dishes and ingredients.

“She was so enthusiastic and friendly.”

Rachael Warwick, executive headteacher at the school, said: “I am so pleased that our students have the opportunity to enjoy the experience of preparing and cooking food with professional chefs.

“Mrs Jones has created the most wonderful opportunities for our students with visits to local organic farms to find out where our food comes from, as well as masterclasses with celebrities such as Ching He-Huang and Christine Wallace from the ‘Great British Bake Off’.”