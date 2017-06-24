AN annual festival in the memory of a Witney schoolgirl will return bigger and stronger than ever in 2019 after being cancelled next year, organisers have pledged.

Yesterday the Oxford Mail revealed LibFest would not take place next summer because of planned maintenance work on The Leys recreation ground in Witney.

The festival, first held in 2015 in memory of Liberty Baker, has become a key date in the summer calender.

Thousands have attended the three events to date to raise money for charity and honour the memory of the 14-year-old, who died after being hit by a car in June 2014.

Faye Carrick, who chairs the organising committee for the festival, said that the decision to cancel was 'not taken lightly' but it was the right thing to do after organisers learned the work was planned.

The football pitch where one day festival is usually held needs to be restored at the end of the season in May 2018, with work to last until July.

Mrs Carrick explained that the event is always held as close to the anniversary of Liberty's death – on 30 June – as possible, so staging the festival later in the year would 'not feel right'.

The 48-year-old said: "The main reason we aren't doing it is because The Leys is not available but we don't see anything wrong with having a fallow year, a bit like Glastonbury.

"It's a chance to take a look at some of the things we are really good at and where we can improve.

"None of us are professional event managers so we have been winging it beyond winging it at times.

"We will consolidate ourselves, hopefully recruit more people to the organising committee and come back with an even more special festival on The Leys in 2019."

Liberty died after being hit by a car driven by Robert Blackwell in Curbridge Road while she walked to The Henry Box School.

Blackwell was later jailed after admitting causing her death by dangerous driving.

Over the past three years the event has raised £70,000 for charities including SeeSaw, which supports children dealing with grief and helped many of Liberty's friends after her death.

LibFest runners took part in the Oxford Half Marathon earlier this month and fundraising events will continue to take place in 2018, will all the money raised going to SeeSaw.

Polly Inness, spokeswoman for Witney Town Council, said: "Witney Town Council has taken great pride in being able to support the LibFest team and congratulate them on their outstanding achievements over the last three years.

"We are looking forward to continuing to support them when they return in 2019."

This Sunday would have been Liberty's 18th birthday and her family are coming together to celebrate her life.