A WOMAN who illegally imported sick border collie puppies from a puppy farm in Ireland and passed them off as a home breed has been jailed.

An investigation by Thames Valley Police and the RSPCA lasting 14 months found Helen Kay Moorey, of Idstone Road, Ashbury, near Swindon, was selling puppies which she claimed were bred from her own two adult border collies.

Moorey, 55, was found guilty following a two-day trial at Reading Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 11, of five counts of fraud by false representation and was sentenced to an eight week prison sentence.

The court heard how Moorey sold the puppies claiming they were vet checked, de-flead and wormed.

Members of the public who bought the puppies were left with animals that were often extremely ill, not vet checked and required urgent medical care.

Senior investigating officer Sergeant Alan Hawkett of Hungerford Downlands neighbourhood team based at Newbury police station, said: "Moorey, who also sold animals through the name of Helen Costello, preyed on honest, animal-loving members of the public for her own financial gain.

“She had no regard for the safety and wellbeing of the animals in her care or the impact emotionally and financially on those that purchased the puppies.

“We have released footage of the warrant we executed on Moorey’s property.

“During the warrant DNA evidence was obtained from the adult dogs being kept at the property by Moorey.

“This was then compared with the puppies bought by members of the public and it was found they were not bred from the adult dogs owned by Moorey.

“This evidence led to Moorey’s conviction."

Following the trial Sergeant Hawkett said: “We would advise anyone who wishes to purchase a dog, to research the seller and only purchase from an established breeder."

*For advice on how to purchase a puppy safely visit www.thekennelclub.org.uk/getting-a-dog-or-puppy/finding-the-right-breeder/assured-breeder-scheme-information-for-pedigree-puppy-buyers/