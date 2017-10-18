A SOCIAL club terrorised by burglars fears it could be targeted for a third time after police failed to track down those responsible for two recent raids.

Eynsham Sports and Social club was hit by burglars twice in the space of a month, and its manager said he is 'dreading' it happening again.

The club was first targeted in July when thieves smashed a window to enter the Swan Street building, damaging the fruit machines and shutters of the bar before making off with petty cash from the register.

Then, about four weeks later, the club was broken into again. This time the thieves were interrupted while trying to enter the club's safe but managed to flee before they were caught.

Despite both crimes being reported to the police there have been no arrests, with the first burglary 'filed' by police after they said 'all lines of enquiry were exhausted'.

Club steward Vince Wooloff said: "We are looking at a cost of, at the very least, £1,500 between having to pay the excess on our insurance and the other extras that aren't covered by it.

"We're having to upgrade our security and it has taken until last week for everything to be put mostly right again."

"As a club we are doing quite well compared to other businesses locally but that won't continue if we have to face constant break-ins."

The father-of-two, who has managed the club for the past eight years, said the worst thing was he believed the two crimes were linked.

He said: "I've been told by members that we haven't had a burglary in 15 or 20 years and then to have two within a month is troubling.

"The first time they just grabbed the money from the cash register, but in August they went straight for the safe.

"The alarm went off and I was round there within 10 minutes but by the time police arrived and got the dogs out they were gone."

"When September came around I was dreading another break in and having no idea whether whoever was responsible will be back is a constant worry."

The club, which is almost 100 years old, is run by a committee of members with the day-to-day management in the hands of Mr Wooloff.

The 51-year-old said: "It plays on your mind and I think about it when I'm locking up because the area is very dark and we are quite vulnerable."

Thames Valley Police spokeswoman, Lucy Billen, said: "The report of a burglary at Eynsham Sports and Social club on July 10 has been investigated but unfortunately has had to be filed after all lines of enquiry were exhausted. The victim was informed on September 29."

She added the report of a burglary at the club on August 9 is currently under investigation, saying: "There have been no arrests in connection with this case at this stage. A number of lines of enquiry are being investigated."