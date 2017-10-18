PUPILS will get the chance to test Google products before they go on the market after their school was given a seal of approval by the internet giant.

The 'forward thinking nature' of The Cooper School in Bicester saw it awarded 'Google Reference Status' for successfully moulding technology into teaching, adding it to Google's school directory for best practice.

The official title is awarded to schools which have successfully implemented Google Apps into their teaching and training, and proved the online tools have helped improve student engagement and learning.

One benefit of the status is that the school will be able to test-drive Google products.

Headteacher Ben Baxter said: "We are extremely honoured to have received this new status and feel that it reflects the forward thinking nature of our school.

"We are extremely proud of our staff and their enthusiasm and drive in adopting, implementing and utilising new technologies to enhance teaching and learning.

"At The Cooper School, we are collaborative, passionate and responsive in embracing new ideas and responsibly, integrating them with carefully with our teaching, learning and school community."

To secure the title, the secondary school in Churchill Road has used Google App 'G Suite for Education' since 2012.

The app allows staff to distribute assignments online, send feedback to pupils and creating classes in one place.

It also enables staff and students to manage meetings, co-edit documents and presentations and host video conferences.

The Cooper School was asked to submit a 'story of impact' to Google over the summer and last week was told it was successful.

As a result two Google representatives – Jenny Tolan, product marketing manager for education in the United States and Jeminatu Alabi-Isama, UK educational regional manager – visited the school for a tour.

Mr Baxter added: "Our story displays our exemplary use of the technology and fostering innovative learning environments in the classroom and beyond, and we are thrilled to now report that we are now a Google Reference School."