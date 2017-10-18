PRINCESS Anne said she was 'delighted' to present milestone awards to workers and volunteers who have helped victims of crime in Oxfordshire.

In a speech at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford yesterday, Her Royal Highness spoke of the how the experience and open-mindedness of the charity was key to help people overcome the trauma of crimes.

The Princess Royal handed awards to volunteers and workers as she said the 'bedrock of experience' had allowed the organisation to respond to help victims of the recent terror attacks in London and Manchester.

Ahead of her arrival by helicopter, charity leaders spoke of how their roles had changed since the organisation first started 1974 and how crimes had become more complex.

Leanne Lewis, a victim services caseworker based in Oxford and Kosta Panagiotou, a senior victims service delivery manager, received milestone awards.

The pair gave speeches of their experiences in responding to the boiler house collapse at Didcot Power Station in February 2016 and helping the victims of the Operation Bullfinch child sex abuse case. Ms Lewis said she was 'honoured' and 'privileged' to receive the award from Her Royal Highness.

At the conference she told colleagues how she, another case worker and two volunteers supported families of the men killed in the collapse. The staff provided emotional support to the families but also arranged hotels and transport for them to stay in the town. Ms Lewis said: "We had no idea what we would encounter that afternoon. The volunteers were exemplary. I do feel we gave small comfort on what was almost certainly the worst day of their [the families] lives."

Ms Lewis also told of the persistence needed to get compensation for a victims of the Bullfinch grooming gang from the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority, but added she had recently found out the victim had been given £16,500.

Mr Panagiotou said it was 'amazing' to be presented with an award from Princess Anne.He added: "She asked if the 15 years I had done had flown by. I feel very proud.

"The Oxford areas had presented a lot of challenges, but every we worked together with our partners, the police and everyone else to support people." Maralyn Smith, contact manager for Victim Support, added: "It's a really special day for us."