THE BRIGHT lights and designer brands of Bicester Village are expected to attract thousands of shoppers today after its new massive expansion officially opened for business this morning.

The ribbon was cut to unveil more than 30 new boutiques at the designer outlet after months of work extending the village to stretch further along Pingle Drive.

Town Mayor Les Sibley did the honours with crowds of people and local dignitaries crowded into the village to get a glipse of the new extension.





It marks a milestone for the popular designer outlet, which opened in 1995, and with it comes a host of road improvements for the town to help alleviate the expected influx of shoppers.

Bicester Village business director, Sarah-Jane Curtis, said: “We are so excited that opening day is finally here and we look forward to celebrating together with our community partners as we officially open the new boutiques for the first time.

“We are especially grateful and proud of all our teams who have worked tirelessly to make today’s deadline and to the community of Bicester for their patience to reach completion of the new road network.”





A cafe based on the 1930s children’s book The Secret Garden, luxury shoe shop Charlotte Olympia and top sports shop Under Armour are among new brands at the village.

Other boutiques include a new-and-improved Polo Ralph Lauren shop and Oxford’s own designer, Emma Bridgewater.

The designer brands announced ahead of today’s opening were met with mixed reviews from residents, with some brands not as well-known as others.

The new shops bring the total to more than 160 at Bicester Village – almost a fifth bigger than before.

The expansion has also brought about 450 new jobs, bringing the total number of people employed at Bicester Village to about 4,000.

Town Mayor Les Sibley said: "I am sure you would agree that Bicester village over the past two decades has made a considerable contribution to the community of bicester with employment opportunities and apprenticeships.

"The village's support and sponsorship for local schools, charities and other organisations is both well established and much appreciated."



The expansion includes an extra 450 parking spaces alongside the road improvements.

The entrance of the shopping outlet has been improved by widening the junction at Pingle Drive to include two lanes heading in to the village, as well as two lanes out.

A traffic-light led ‘tear-drop’ junction has also been built at this junction, with a hamburger-style roundabout created further up the road in the A41, with synced traffic lights.

It is hoped the works will help alleviate the strain of extra shoppers heading to Bicester Village and avoid problems many residents have experienced in the past.