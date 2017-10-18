THE BRIGHT lights and designer brands of Bicester Village are expected to attract thousands of shoppers today as its new massive expansion officially opens for business.

The designer outlet in Bicester will unveil more than 30 new boutiques after months of work extending the village to stretch further along Pingle Drive.

It marks a milestone for the popular designer outlet, which opened in 1995, and with it comes a host of road improvements for the town to help alleviate the expected influx of shoppers.

Bicester Village business director, Sarah-Jane Curtis, said: “We are so excited that opening day is finally here and we look forward to celebrating together with our community partners as we officially open the new boutiques for the first time.

“We are especially grateful and proud of all our teams who have worked tirelessly to make today’s deadline and to the community of Bicester for their patience to reach completion of the new road network.”

A cafe based on the 1930s children’s book The Secret Garden, luxury shoe shop Charlotte Olympia and top sports shop Under Armour are among new brands at the village.

Other boutiques include a new-and-improved Polo Ralph Lauren shop and Oxford’s own designer, Emma Bridgewater.

The designer brands announced ahead of today’s opening were met with mixed reviews from residents, with some brands not as well-known as others.

The new shops bring the total to more than 160 at Bicester Village – almost a fifth bigger than before.

Many of the new brands will be officially opened today as part of a ribbon cutting ceremony with a number of local dignitaries.

The expansion includes an extra 450 parking spaces and improvements to a number of surrounding roads.

The entrance of the shopping outlet has been improved by widening the junction at Pingle Drive to include two lanes heading in to the village, as well as two lanes out.

A traffic-light led ‘tear-drop’ junction has also been built at this junction, with a hamburger-style roundabout created further up the road in the A41, with synced traffic lights.

It is hoped the works will help alleviate the strain of extra shoppers heading to Bicester Village and avoid problems many residents have experienced in the past.

For a full list of the new brands see oxfordmail.co.uk