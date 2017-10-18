THIS is the man police are looking for after he exposed himself to a woman in Kidlington.

A woman in her twenties was walking in an alleyway between Oxford Road and Crown Road when the man approached her from behind and grabbed her arm.

As the victim turned around he then exposed himself before leaving.

It took place at about 4.50pm on October 6.

Pc Sharon Harris from Bicester Investigation Hub said: "Understandably, this has been a very distressing incident for the victim, and she is being supported by the investigation team at this time.

"We would ask anyone with any information, or anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time, to contact police on 101.

"We are carrying out an investigation into this offence, and would like to hear from anyone who may have any information relevant to the investigation.

"If anyone recognises the man in the E-fit please contact police immediately."

Police urge anyone who recognises the man to call 101 quoting reference 43170299492 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or give info via www.crimestoppers-uk.org .