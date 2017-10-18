A POST office is set to return to Iffley Road, seven months after the Donnington branch shut up shop.

The Post Office have announced they plan to reopen just 50 metres away in the Co-op and those who live nearby are now being asked for their views on the decision as part of a six-week consultation.

There will still be a wait for residents, however, as it is not likely to open until February or March next year.

County councillor Helen Evans said she was ‘thrilled’ by the news, saying: “Since March, when the Donnington Post Office in Globe News Market was closed with just five days notice, Iffley Fields councillors Richard Tarver, Steve Curran and I have been lobbying the Midcounties Co-operative to take over running the post office.

“After many months of conversations and meetings we’re thrilled that they have now agreed to take this on.”

She added: “This will make a huge difference to the lives of local residents, particularly those who are older or mobility impaired, who have struggled to get to the post office in Temple Cowley or on St Aldate’s.”

A petition was signed by more than 1,200 people within days of the closure when the old postmaster retired.

The new proprietor of Globe News Market, Mohammed Karis, told the Oxford Mail at the time that his application to run the post office was rejected.

A letter sent out to residents this week by the Post Office stated: “Since the closure we have been working to restore the service to our customers in Donnington. I am therefore pleased to inform you that a new operator has been appointed, providing us with the opportunity to incorporate Post Office services into their existing convenience store.”

In August, city councillor Tom Hayes launched a campaign to return a post office to the area, following closures in Donnington and Cowley Road, which shut in December.

He said: “The longer a Post Office is closed, the harder it is it to be brought back, and it’s been months since East Oxford lost two post offices.

“So, the news that an Iffley Road branch will be reinstated is even sweeter news, especially for local people on the Donnington estate.”

He added he was hopeful they could build on the success to bring back the other branch on Cowley Road.

The post office is currently being advertised on runapostoffice.co.uk

The consultation, which launched on Tuesday will run until November 28.