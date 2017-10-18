Oxford author Philip Pullman today chose the Bodleian Library as the location for the launch of his new novel.

La Belle Sauvage, the first instalment of The Book of Dust, is out from midnight and is expected to be a bestseller around the globe.

Are you going to queue up outside for your copy? Send us your pictures and selfies with your new book!

The new story, featuring some of the same characters as those in the author's acclaimed trilogy His Dark Materials, has been long awaited.

Mr Pullman told journalists gathered at the Bodleian Library in Oxford how he came to write his latest story although they were all under strict instructions not to reveal any trade secrets until the book went on sale at midnight.

Oxford landmarks are highlighted in La Belle Sauvage, which features the popular character Lyra Belacqua as a baby.

Well-known locations include the Bodleian, Godstow Priory and The Trout Inn.

Mr Pullman has described the new tale as not a prequel or a sequel but an equal.

He added earlier that he knew from letters and tweets from readers that they have been waiting patiently for The Book of Dust for some time.

He said it gave him 'great pleasure and some excitement' to satisfy their curiosity.

The Book of Dust is out 22 years after Northern Lights, the first part of His Dark Materials, was published.

Fans eager to get their hands on one of the first copies of La Belle Sauvage to go on sale are expected to queue up tonight at Waterstones in Broad Street.