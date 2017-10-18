PARENTS of an Oxford man reportedly imprisoned by militia in Syria are pushing for his rescue.

Sally Lane and John Letts, whose son Jack Letts was dubbed ‘Jihadi Jack’ after converting to Islam and travelling to ISIS territory, are petitioning the Government to secure his release.

Former Cherwell School pupil Letts, 21, has denied involvement with ISIS.

His mum and dad, of Chilswell Road, Grandpont, set up a petition on yesterday rallying support for his return.

It states: “Our son ‘disappeared’ in a Guantanamo-style ‘black site’ in Rojava (Kurdish-controlled territory), over five months [ago] and has had no contact with the outside world since July 8…We have no confirmation he is still alive.

“He is being detained by Kurdish authorities who intercepted him [while] fleeing ISIS-controlled territory.

“During our last conversation he told us he was no longer allowed out of his cell, was not receiving proper food, and had already spent two months in solitary confinement.”

The couple are facing trial for funding terrorism, which they deny.

Sally Lane and John Letts. Pic: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Their petition said public opinion ‘promotes the idea that everyone who goes to Syria is a ‘terrorist''.

It adds: “Jack has never been involved in violence and the British police have told us there is no evidence he has done anything wrong."

Their campaign has already gathered more than 300 signatures, with the aim of collecting 100,000 so it will be considered for debate in Parliament.

One supporter wrote on the petition: “This man is innocent and the UK has a moral responsibility to bring him home to his family.”

Another added: “I have seen the anguish caused to Jack's parents and believe they deserve more support from the British government.”

Facebook group 'Free Jack Letts' is also campaigning for his release, again set up by his parents.

It states Jack Letts went to Syria in 2014 for 'religious and humanitarian reasons' and 'was never a member of ISIS'.

The parents' post on the page adds: "We are now extremely worried about Jack’s physical and mental health.

"The last time we communicated to him, in early July 2017, after two months of solitary, he said he ‘feared he was losing his mind’, and believed that ‘humanity had forgotten about him.’"

They said their lives had been a 'nightmare' since their son was first slapped with the nickname 'Jihadi Jack' in the national press.