ARCHITECT and historic specialist Purcell has received planning for extensive
building at Grade-I listed St Catherine’s College.
Plans include four pavilions, an extension with 78 more graduate bedrooms and a
new graduate centre.
The centre will feature a new Middle Common Room, seminar room and multi-use
space on the ground floor.
Matthew Tromans, senior architect at Purcell, which has offices in Gloucester
Green, said: “It is hugely rewarding working with St Catherine’s College on this
exciting project.
“They have a wonderful architectural legacy of which they are proud custodians.
Purcell has significant experience working on complex sites and existing
architectural classics.”
