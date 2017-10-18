ARCHITECT and historic specialist Purcell has received planning for extensive

building at Grade-I listed St Catherine’s College.

Plans include four pavilions, an extension with 78 more graduate bedrooms and a

new graduate centre.

The centre will feature a new Middle Common Room, seminar room and multi-use

space on the ground floor.

Matthew Tromans, senior architect at Purcell, which has offices in Gloucester

Green, said: “It is hugely rewarding working with St Catherine’s College on this

exciting project.

“They have a wonderful architectural legacy of which they are proud custodians.

Purcell has significant experience working on complex sites and existing

architectural classics.”