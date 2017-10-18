PHARMACEUTICALS firm Circassia is to double the size of its headquarters at the

Oxford Science Park.

The business, which specialises in treating respiratory disease, has renewed its existing

3,900 sq ft of space on the ground floor of Northbrook House but will also take

on an extra 5,200 sq ft on a five-year lease.

The deal was arranged by property agency VSL, on behalf of landlords Marcol.

Earlier this year, drugs giant AstraZeneca took a £40m stake in the company

which employs 85 staff.

VSL associate director Duncan May said: “Once again we are seeing the strength

of the Oxford biotechnology market, with Circassia an excellent example of how

the sector is growing.”