SPRATT Endicott solicitors has been recommended in 10 practice areas in the

industry's ‘legal Bible’.

Some 26 lawyers received individual recommendations in The Legal 500 UK 2017, a

clients’ guide to law firms.

The Banbury-based firm’s debt recovery department achieved ‘Top Tier’ status.

John Spratt, head of the corporate and commercial team, was recommended and

praised for delivering ‘calmness and reliability in the most exacting of

circumstances’.

He said: “The fact that this year so many of our lawyers have been selected for

recommendation is testament to the quality and expertise of our solicitors."