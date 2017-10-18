THE largest flower in the world is coming to Oxford next week - or at least a model of it, until the real thing has a chance to grow.

The Asian plant, called the Rafflesia, measures up to 1.5m across, about the same height as the average 13-year-old.

The giant has never before been cultivated outside of Southeast Asia - but it is now being attempted at the University of Oxford Botanic Garden.

It can take more than 21 months to fully grow. In the meantime, the garden will display a life-size, botanically accurate '3D oil painting' of the plant, from next Monday until October 30.

But the piece will be only on display for eight days, as this is the natural length of time the plant is in bloom for.

The 3D replica is made from papier-mâché, plaster, clay and oil paint was produced by Chris Thorogood, the Head of Science & Public Engagement at the Botanic Garden.

The flower has five petals, can weigh up to 10kg and is found in the wild and is native to Singapore and Malaysia.

Its name comes from the founder of London Zoo and the British colony of Singapore, Sir Stamford Raffles.

The Botanical Garden is asking people to share selfies alongside the plant on social media using the hashtag #RafflesiaInOxford.