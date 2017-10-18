ENTRIES are open for next year’s West Oxfordshire Business Awards.

The launch at Blenheim Palace was led by business guru Emma Jones and Witney MP

Robert Courts.

Eleven categories include the Huffkins Hospitality Leisure and Tourism Award,

the NFU Retail Award, The Rooflight Company Charity Award, First Sight Media

Marketing Excellence Award, the Owen Mumford Innovation Award and The MGroup

Employer Award. Others are the Blenheim Palace New Business Award, the Witney

BIC Micro Business Award, the NatWest Small Business Award, the Sandler Training

Large Business Award and the Business Person of the Year Award.

Firms can enter as many categories as they choose and category winners are

automatically considered for the STL West Oxfordshire Business of the Year gong.

All finalists will be contenders for the Cally Robson Award, presented to the

business that best reflects the values of the WOBA team’s late colleague Cally

Robson.

Emma Jones MBE, who runs small business network Enterprise Nation, said:

“Entering awards is a great way to raise profile and credibility."

Jo Sensecall, of the WOBA organising team, said: “There is definitely a category

for everyone whether you are a one-man band working from your kitchen table or a

large company employing hundreds of people.”

Finalists will be announced at in February and winners during a gala dinner the

following month at Heythrop Park Resort near Bicester.

Entry is free and the deadline is December 4. See https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/K4QQBi31zEVhR.