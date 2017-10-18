A ROGUE Oxford landlord has been convicted for the second time in just over a year for renting out homes illegally.

Zahid Ali Rana , 58, was prosecuted on Monday after Oxford City Council visited his home in March.

There had been a fire in the home on Boundary Brook Road in Donnington which he lived in with three lodgers but it was not licensed as a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

It had a faulty fire detection system, a broken central heating system and there was rubbish in the garden.

He admitted failings and was ordered to pay £6,146 in fines and costs.

Last October he was ordered to pay £7,288 after council officers investigated a rented house on Freelands Road, also in Donnington, in April 2016.

That house had no fire alarms, no kitchen fire door, holes in walls and an obstructed fire escape route. Again he admitted all the failings.

The council announced on Monday that it will seek to use new powers granted by the government to fine bad landlords up to £30,000 itself.

Board member for planning and regulatory services Councillor Alex Hollingsworth said the council expected a higher fine to be ordered by the court.

He added: “The City Council is committed to protecting private tenants from rogue landlords who fail to license their properties or manage them to acceptable standards."