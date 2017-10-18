WITH the launch of Westgate shopping centre just days away, traders in the
county’s market towns have vowed to fight back.
Rose Lyburn, who runs fashion boutique Casa Rose in Witney, says the £440m
development with its 100 stores does not phase her.
She explained: “They are going to have a great influx of people out of curiosity
but once they’ve ticked the box, it’ll be back to normal.”
Ms Lyburn, who moved from Jericho two years ago, added: “I have ladies coming
from far afield to see me in Witney and they love the freedom of being able to
park for free, wander around shops and relax over coffee or lunch.
“In Oxford you have parking metres ticking, so you haven’t got time for those
things.”
Last month, she teamed up with the manager of the Witney branch of Café Rouge to
stage a fashion show and dinner.
It drew 145 paying guests and generated a sales boost for her business.
She plans another show next spring and holds in-store styling events for
customers, as she sees one-to-one service as key to competing with Westgate.
Town centre expert Iain Nicholson, who works with towns including Wantage, Abingdon and
Banbury, said: “One example for many Oxfordshire towns is the great group of
independent businesses they have.
“That’s a real strength and attraction to people who like to browse and shop local.”
Efforts to inject fresh life into market towns include pop-up shops in
Wallingford, Banbury, Abingdon, Wantage and Bicester.
This month’s Shoptober social media campaign is promoting 60-plus independent shops
and cafes in Banbury, while Wantage’s Then and Now project teams independent
traders with the museum to promote the town centre.
Dennis Allen, chairman of the Wake up to Woodstock group of more than 50 shops,
pubs, hotels and traders, explained: “People come to Woodstock for its
atmosphere, shops, pubs and places to eat plus we have a little palace alongside
us as well.”
He added: “We are not worried about Westgate, because we think people come here
for something completely different, so we don’t see it as a threat.
“In fact, we say good luck to them because they keep people in the area.”
Chris Baylis, who runs the Real Wood Furniture Company near Chipping Norton,
said: “By virtue of the scale and cost of being in the Westgate centre, you
won’t get small and interesting business in there.
“You are only going to get the cloned high street businesses, so it will only be
another shopping centre like all the other shopping centres up and down the
country.
“Unless they have the parking offer right within the Westgate centre, it will
fail completely because most people don’t want to go within 100 miles of Oxford.
“For traders battling competition from the internet, parking charges, economic
doldrums and spiralling business rates, the Westgate Centre is just another challenge, Mr Nicholson said.
“I think we are getting increasingly good at facing up to those challenges and
finding our strengths and niches,” he added.
Comments
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?