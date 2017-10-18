A MALAYSIAN Sultan has today opened an Oxford building named after himself with a little help from the Duchess of Cornwall.

His Royal Highness Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak cut the ribbon on the £7.3m new Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre at Worcester College this morning.

He is pictured here hobnobing with other Oxford University guests before Camilla joined the ceremony later.

The multi-million-pound centre, situated by the Worcester College lake and overlooking the college gardens and cricket pavillion, has been designed as a world-class venue for conferences and events.

The Sultan and Duchess are not the only royals in town: Princess Anne made an official visit to the Kassam Stadium today, speaking at a conference as president of Victims Support.