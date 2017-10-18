AUNT Sally player Tony Bradford is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack, which cut short the Greene King Oxford & District League’s aunt sally finals night.

The 83-year-old was partnering son Rob in the final of the Parent & Child competition.

Quick-thinking from his fellow players helped keep Bradford alive, before paramedics arrived at the Kassam Stadium.

After working on him for an hour, he was stabilised and taken to hospital – and is said to be on the road to recovery.

Tony and Rob Bradford, from the Black Prince, had been a leg to the good against clubmates Carl and Robert Edgington.

In the second leg, however, Tony had scored two and was mid-throw when suffering the heart attack.

The decision was quickly taken to abandon the remaining matches.

A mini presentation night, as well as the remaining games, will now be held at the Gladiators Club on November 3 at 8pm.